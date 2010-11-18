Simon Danczuk MP: Turns Another Lib Dem Fibber Into Jibber
So, you marveled at Mr John Leech's impersonation of a soggy rag doll as Mr Simon Danczuk MP of Rochdale put it to the people that, quite simply, Mr John Leech was entirely the wrong person to be lecturing and hectoring on the matter of lies on leaflets. His Lib Dem campaign team - including in his own leaflets in 2005 and 2010, and also in the likes of Chorlton and Hulme - were often riddled with lies, (and also lined with riddles).
In around ten minutes time (23:30) you can perchance tune in to Granada for Party People and see the esteemed presenter Rob McLaughlin almost literally bury his head in his hands as Lib Dem meltdown specialist Mr Chris Davies MEP turns himself into a quivering, blithering wreck before Mr Danczuk has even got into his stride.
Our spies at the recording tell us that the mullering was so complete that there was muttering about getting a big fight night purse for a rematch on Sky.
Christ! Was Davies on PCP or what? Mad man
Some more of the Dave Hennigan "PR magic" mushrooming towards other Lib Dems...
There is a clear white line over which he shouldn't step.
Perhaps Chris needs too roll a fat one and chill.
If you lose a Westminster election, simply dust yourself down and get on the EU gravy train...
Simon 'The Lib Dem Basher' Danczuk. He really does have a talent and excels at this great sport which should now be made an Olympic event for London 2012. Although I think many students may be looking at qualifying for that.
