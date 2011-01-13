Elwyn Watkins: Miserable, Lazy, Stay Away Rochdale Councillor
Dateline June 2009: Rochdale Observer name and shame Elwyn Watkins for attending only nine of a more generally representative 35 or so, with the high achievers touching 68. Elwyn received between £7,000 and £15,000 a year over his last couple of terms as a councillor but appears to think that this absolutely shocking work rate fits him to be the next MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth.
I have no idea why Phil Woolas didn't concentrate on this killer statistic instead of some of the other attack lines. This is damning. Table in larger size below. Click to enlarge further.
5 comments:
All this will be irrelevant in the next few hours.
What will be next for Elwyn the pontificating serial loser?
Z-list celebrity status on a cable TV reality show? A tabloid encounter with a cheeky girl? Part of the dodgy "faded stars" line up on Never Mind the Buzcocks? A cameo in a Churchill Insurance advert?
Anything but politics.
There is of course the Lords. Elwyn is protesting too much on that vain rumour.
Baron Windbag of Saudi has a ring to it.
All a bit predictable, really. I guess could spend a couple of hours going over the figures but...
Abrahams could do with someone who can write a speech, crickey!
Well done CP, congrats!
Elwyn who?
"Elwyn who?"
Isn't that what Nick Clegg said at DPMQs today?
Given his track record on past political attendance, Lord Elwyn of Froggit wouldn't wear any leather out on M'lud's benches.
